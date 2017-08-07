Michael Jackson's Thriller 3D will pack 'shocking surprise,' promises director John Landis

Three years after it was announced that director John Landis was helming a re-release of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video in 3D format, the updated version of iconic 1983 video will finally premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival — and it’s going to be even more thrilling than the original!

“I am so happy to have had the chance not only to restore but enhance Michael Jackson’s Thriller,” Landis, who worked with Optimum Productions on the newly restored video, said in a statement released Monday. “We took full advantage of the remarkable advances in technology to add new dimensions to both the visual and the audio bringing it to a whole new level. Even though Thriller was shot traditionally, I was able to use the 3D creatively. Let me just warn you, there is a rather shocking surprise in there.”

The 3D version of the 14-minute video was originally slated as a backdrop to be used during Jackson’s This Is It tour. However, right before Jackson’s death in 2009 the director and Jackson’s estate became entangled in a legal battle concerning the film’s ownership. The dispute lasted almost five years, delaying the re-release.

“Michael Jackson made Thriller a rich theatrical experience: fun, funny, scary and wildly entertaining,” said John Branca and John McClain, Jackson estate co-executors. “No one before or since has made anything like it. Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D is a modern day technical enhancement of his and John Landis’ original vision, and I think fans will love it.”

Along with the 3D video premiere at the Venice Film Festival, there will also be a screening of the Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller documentary that aired on MTV and Showtime when the video first premiered in 1983.

The Venice Film Festival begins Aug. 30. For now, relive “Thriller” below.