Beyoncé shows off her rollerskating moves as JAY-Z reportedly sits on the sidelines

Beyoncé and JAY-Z were spotted at the World on Wheels skating rink in Venice, California with friends, just before midnight on Friday.

Fans on Instagram posted footage of the singer showing off her “Crazy” moves on the rink while TMZ claims that her husband sat on the sidelines.

Wearing tight ripped jeans, a black shirt and black cap, Beyoncé — who just welcomed twins Rumi and son Sir seven weeks ago — blended into the crowd on her wheels.

Early Sunday morning, Beyoncé shared an edited compilation video from the rink, showing the singer dancing on skates, sharing a shot of her rings and hand tattoos and playing around with Snapchat filters.

The superstar couple was also spotted at a local sushi joint on Wednesday — with a source telling PEOPLE that since raw fish was prohibited during her pregnancy, JAY-Z and Beyoncé made it a point to dine at their “longtime favorite” restaurant, Sushi Park.

“They have been many times in the past,” the source continues. “Both of them love great sushi. They had a date night without the kids.”

Beyoncé shared some moments from the sushi date on Instagram — including a photo of herself enjoying a glass of red wine.

