Foo Fighters perform epic three-and-a-half hour show for Lollapalooza crowd

The Foo Fighters were on a mission Friday night. “Tonight we’re going to try and break our record for the longest show ever,” frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd gathered at the Metro in Chicago, according to Billboard. Though the band was not scheduled for an appearance at Lollapalooza, they announced a surprise after-show — one that consisted of 32 songs over the course of three-and-a-half hours.

According to Consequence of Sound, “The Sky Is a Neighborhood,” “Run,” “Sunday Rain,” La Dee Da,” and “Dirty Water” — all songs off the Foo Fighters’ Concrete & Gold LP — were featured in the lengthy set, as well as a barrage of cover songs. One of their more noteworthy selections came when Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell hit the stage to join them for a rendition of “Mountain Song” (shown in the video below).

“There’s one person responsible for that revolution in music that happened then — thank god for that first Lollapalooza, thank god for Mr. Perry Farrell,” Grohl told the audience. Farrell co-founded Lollapalooza, which was originally intended as a farewell tour for Jane’s Addiction but ultimately became so much more.

“We were given a 4 a.m. curfew,” Grohl mentioned to the crowd before playing through more songs, like Queen’s “Under Pressure,” The Rolling Stones’ “Miss You,” AC/DC’s “Let There Be Rock,” and the finishing song “Everlong.”

See fan-shot video from the performance above.