Did Martin Shkreli just play part of the secret Wu-Tang Clan album on his live stream?

After being found guilty of three counts of securities fraud on Friday, Martin Shkreli, a.k.a. “Pharma bro,” changed the conversation to another one of his controversies: that secret Wu-Tang Clan album he bought for $2 million in 2015. On a YouTube live stream covering various topics, including his likely stint in federal prison, the 34-year-old decided to play what he claimed was some of the unreleased Wu-Tang Clan music, according to Associated Press reporter Michelle R. Smith.

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli just put on what he says is the Wu Tang album on his livestream: https://t.co/dGss7IhzzS — Michelle R. Smith (@MRSmithAP) August 4, 2017

In 2014, Wu-Tang announced that just one copy would be made of their LP Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, and the highest bidder turned out to be Shkreli, the same person who sparked outrage when his company Turing Pharmaceuticals decided to increase the cost of AIDS drug Darapim from $13.50 per pill to $750.

Shkreli’s purchase was a trending topic again when he shared a selection of songs from the album to commemorate President Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016.

Though Shkreli seemed to share more music on Friday, one fan reacted on Twitter by asking if the law could help fans get the full album.

If Martin Shkreli is getting imprisoned can we get that Wu-Tang album up as public property. Asset forfeiture or whatever — Chip ⚡ (@Chip91) August 4, 2017

Shkreli’s sentencing date has not yet been set.