A month after tweeting at world leaders and urging them to fund education, Rihanna continued her work during an “incredible meeting” with the French president and first lady.

Emmanuel Macron took up Rihanna on her challenge Wednesday as he and his wife Brigitte met with the “Wild Thoughts” singer at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Rihanna has been working as an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education.

After the get-together, the singer wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Mr. President @EmmanuelMacron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education!”

It wasn’t all serious business, as revealed on the Grammy winner’s Instagram story, where she posted some candid shots of her interactions with France’s first couple.

Funding and providing education to those in need isn’t a new mission for Rihanna. Last year, she launched a scholarship program for college students through her Clara Lionel Foundation. Her work in education and other charitable causes led to her being named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year.