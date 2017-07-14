After news reports of Beyoncé having given birth to twins emerged last month, fans have eagerly been awaiting a glimpse at the latest additions to the Carter-Knowles household.
Early Friday morning, the Lemonade singer finally graced fans with an Instagram post: a beautiful photo of Beyoncé holding her newborns, named Sir Carter and Rumi, that also confirmed their age and birth date with the caption, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.” The photo, which features her holding the babies while wearing a baby blue veil and standing against a background of flowers (and the sea), is not only a striking callback to the singer and husband JAY-Z’s pregnancy announcement (which she also posted on the social media site earlier this year), but also an homage to Botticelli’s famous painting The Birth of Venus.
Much like with her earlier announcement, the Internet is all aflutter with fans (a.k.a. the Beyhive) and fellow celebrities using their social media presences to share excitement and congratulations. See some of the best ones below.