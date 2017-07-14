Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

After news reports of Beyoncé having given birth to twins emerged last month, fans have eagerly been awaiting a glimpse at the latest additions to the Carter-Knowles household.

Early Friday morning, the Lemonade singer finally graced fans with an Instagram post: a beautiful photo of Beyoncé holding her newborns, named Sir Carter and Rumi, that also confirmed their age and birth date with the caption, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.” The photo, which features her holding the babies while wearing a baby blue veil and standing against a background of flowers (and the sea), is not only a striking callback to the singer and husband JAY-Z’s pregnancy announcement (which she also posted on the social media site earlier this year), but also an homage to Botticelli’s famous painting The Birth of Venus.

Much like with her earlier announcement, the Internet is all aflutter with fans (a.k.a. the Beyhive) and fellow celebrities using their social media presences to share excitement and congratulations. See some of the best ones below.

When tonight's #BB19 has already given us all the feels.. and then #Beyonce introduces us to Sir Carter & Rumi 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/BV8MNyTXB2 — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) July 14, 2017

I'm so grateful that I happened to be scrolling down Instagram and saw the photo via her actual post. She personally introduced them to me. pic.twitter.com/z4NrzZCNBU — Small Freedia (@KidFury) July 14, 2017

SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER RUMI SIR CARTER 🦋 — NormaniKordei (@NormaniKordei) July 14, 2017

Is it too late for B to give birth to me too? — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé could've just posted a pic of her holding the afterbirth and ya'll still would've been like "yasss queen!" 🐝🐝🐝 — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 14, 2017

Behold your new born Kings 🙏🏾😇 https://t.co/kglQPqreOs — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 14, 2017

Twins

Twins

Twins

Trump

Twins

Twins

Twins

Trump

Twins

Twins — Justin Simien (@JSim07) July 14, 2017

Oh my god Beyonce pic.twitter.com/hcYR5LGAYt — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé waits till the whole world is asleep before she drops anything and I'm tired of it. I haven't had a healthy snooze in 15 years — Danny (@localblackicon) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4 — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé unveiled the picture of her twins w/the Sun conjunct Castor & Pollux (the twins) the 2 brightest stars in the Gemini constellation. — starheal (@starheal) July 14, 2017

Imagine having Beyoncé twins in your class. How can you ever discipline a child you have to refer to as Sir LOOOOL pic.twitter.com/W1gmgVYRV8 — Infamously unknown (@Whytrustme) July 14, 2017

how did beyoncé both cure my depression and also give me insomnia — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé introducing Blue Ivy in 2012 / Beyoncé introducing Sir Carter and Rumi in 2017 pic.twitter.com/sRx6q9d9WU — E (@esheikh_) July 14, 2017

Beyonce ft the Geminis ca 2500 BC. pic.twitter.com/KUNafP1n14 — toe bandit (@youngtraveIIer) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé unveils her twins for the first time, c.July 2017 // The East Wall of the Ara Pacis, c. 13 BCE pic.twitter.com/HZtxD3jXKR — .x kuro (@kurogato) July 14, 2017