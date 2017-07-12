Kid Rock is running for the U.S. Senate. Here's the proof.

Kid Rock is promising to rock the Republican party — in the U.S. Senate.

The musician on Wednesday launched a website to promote his campaign to be a U.S. Senator representing his home state of Michigan, and no, it’s not a joke.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES,” 46-year-old Kid Rock, né Robert James Ritchie, tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

A supporter of President Donald Trump, Kid Rock made headlines in April when he visited the Oval Office with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent. According to Palin, the group dined with the president at the White House as well.

Though his website does not yet tout his policy positions and ideas, it does feature a few slogans Michigan voters might soon see on yard signs, including, “I’ll Rock the Party”; “In Rock We tTrust”; “Pimp of the Nation”; “Born Free”; “Party to the People”; “Welcome to the Party”; “You Never Met a Politician Quite Like Me”; and “Get in the Senate and Try to Help Someone.”

