Sharon Osbourne schools Kendall and Kylie Jenner over controversial T-shirts

Sharon Osbourne has joined those blasting Kendall and Kylie Jenner for their controversial T-shirts.

The sisters, who have since apologized, sparked outrage with their latest line of merchandise, which featured their faces superimposed over images of music legends such as Notorious B.I.G., The Doors, and Ozzy Osbourne. Having drawn the ire and threat of lawsuit from B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace, the Jenners also faced criticism from the family member of a different artist whose likeness was used.

In a tweet that went viral, Sharon Osbourne wrote, “Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss.”

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

Also sharing her displeasure with the shirts was Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris. In a series of tweets, she said she “can’t condone this ‘fashion,'” and those musicians “should be respected and honored.”

as a huge fan of zeppelin, the doors, floyd.. i mean these bands literally helped shape who i am today. i can't condone this "fashion." — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 29, 2017

legends like these who completely changed our world today, not just the music world, should be respected and honored. not turned into this. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 29, 2017

pink floyd is not chanel. led zeppelin is not michael kors. metallica is not givenchy. don't get it twisted. #bandsnotbrands #RESPECTMUSIC — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 29, 2017

While the $125 shirts have been pulled from the sisters’ website, they do still have a famous prospective buyer in Father John Misty, who tweeted at them asking, “Can I still get a doors shirt somehow?”