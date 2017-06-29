Kendall and Kylie Jenner slammed by Notorious B.I.G.'s mom for 'disgusting' T-shirts

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have already faced plenty of social media blowback for their new line of “vintage” tees featuring their faces or logo superimposed over images of noted music legends, including Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac. But now, they’ve drawn the ire of Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace, who called the shirts “disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst.”

In an Instagram post with a giant X across a shirt featuring Kendall’s face over a photo of the two legendary rappers, Wallace wrote, “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

The shirts, which were selling for $125 each, are no longer available on the website for the sisters’ brand. Also, tweets from the sisters promoting the merchandise have since been deleted. Reps for both did not immediately reply to EW’s requests for comment.

This isn’t the first time one of the sisters has been part of controversial social media backlash. In April, Kendall was the star of a “tasteless” Pepsi ad that was subsequently pulled.