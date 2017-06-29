Kendall and Kylie Jenner 'deeply apologize' for controversial T-shirts

Following social media blowback and criticism from Notorious B.I.G’s mother, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have apologized for the controversial T-shirts featuring their faces superimposed over the images of the rapper and Tupac.

Shortly after Voletta Wallace ripped the merchandise, calling the shirts, “disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst,” the sisters shared an apology on Twitter.

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” it read. “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”

EW has confirmed the B.I.G. estate sent a cease and desist letter to the Jenners, threatening a lawsuit if the shirts — which were being sold on their website for $125 — weren’t pulled. (TMZ was first to report news of the cease and desist letter.)

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” wrote Wallace. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a T-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”