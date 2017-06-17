Beyoncé gives birth to twins

The twins are here. After much recent speculation, a source has confirmed to PEOPLE that Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed the babies and are “thrilled.”

The singer first announced news of her pregnancy in an Instagram posted Feb. 1. The photo features Beyoncé wearing a veil and surrounded by flowers as she holds her pregnant belly.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote in the caption. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The twins join Beyoncé and Jay Z’s firstborn, Blue Ivy, now 5 years old. Beyoncé famously announced that pregnancy at 2011’s MTV Video Music Awards. There, she concluded her performance of “Love on Top” by unbuttoning her blazer and rubbing her belly.

She also made a statement at an awards show during this pregnancy when she took the stage at the Grammy Awards Feb. 12 to perform Lemonade cuts “Love Drought” and “Sand Castles” while wearing a sparkling, flowing gold gown and a crown to match.