With Katy Perry releasing her album and Taylor Swift moving her catalog back to Spotify, it’s only appropriate that Miley Cyrus dropped the second single from her upcoming album Friday too.

On “Inspired,” Cyrus continues to return to her country roots while staying true to her message of inclusivity. “In celebration of #Pride & the desperate cry for more love in this world,” Cyrus wrote of the song, which she released to celebrate LGBTQ Pride month and rally for social change.

SURPRISE! 💙❤️💛💜💚 In celebration of #Pride & the desperate cry for more love in this world #Inspired is OUT NOW everywhere!!!! pic.twitter.com/GurunyF4QU — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 9, 2017

It’s your standard backroad, fiddle-prone ballad and falls in line with the rebranding effort that the album’s first single “Malibu” kicked off. The singer announced on Instagram that she would donate any of her personal profits from the song to the Happy Hippie Foundation, which fights ” injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.” She also credited the single’s art to her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, in the caption.

