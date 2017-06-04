Bono pays tribute to Manchester attack victims during benefit concert

During One Love Manchester, a concert organized by Ariana Grande to benefit victims of the recent bombing in the U.K. city, U2 frontman Bono paid tribute to those who were affected by the attack.

“All our hearts are with Manchester and with the U.K.,” Bono said. Although U2 weren’t at Emirates Old Trafford, the outdoor cricket ground where the concert was held, the special cut to footage of the band performing at another stage. “We’re broken-hearted for parents who lost their children and children who lost their parents in a senseless, senseless horror.” Twenty-two people were killed in the bombing, which occurred outside the Manchester Arena after Grande’s May 22 show, and more than 100 people were injured.

“There is no end to grief, that’s how we know there’s no end to love,” Bono continued. “It’s a thought we’re holding onto for those people. We’ll see you again when the stars fall from the sky.”

One Love Manchester kicked off at 2 p.m. ET Sunday. Watch a livestream of the show — which features performances from Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and more — via Grande’s YouTube channel above, and check out more ways to watch here.