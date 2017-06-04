Katy Perry leads tearful sing-along of 'Part of Me' at Manchester benefit concert

Katy Perry started her set at the One Love Manchester benefit show Sunday by asking the audience members to shout “I love you” at one another before she launched into a touching rendition of “Part of Me” and a joyful performance of “Roar.”

During “Part of Me,” crowd members could be seen crying as they sang along to the 2012 song. Perry then brought the energy up by launching into “Roar,” a track with triumphant lyrics like “I am a champion / And you’re gonna hear me roar” that echoed the evening’s tone.

Perry’s performance followed sets by a star-studded roster including Marcus Mumford, Imogen Heap, Pharrell Williams, Niall Horan, and Grande herself, who sang a variety of her solo songs and also joined acts like Victoria Mónet, the Black Eyed Peas, a Manchester high school choir, Mac Miller, and Miley Cyrus.

Proceeds from the concert, which kicked off at 2 p.m. ET at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford, will go toward victims of the May 22 attack, which left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured. Donate here.