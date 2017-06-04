Justin Bieber cries during Manchester benefit concert performance

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Justin Bieber became emotional while paying tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing and London terrorist attack while performing at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday.

After singing acoustic versions of his hit songs “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water,” the singer took a moment to honor those who could not be at the concert.

“I just want to honor those who were lost, those that were taken from us,” he said as he fought back tears. “We love you so much, to the families we love you so much. Put both hands up to honor those people right now.”

"I won't let go, I'll be your lifeline tonight." ❤️@JustinBieber performs Cold Water for the #OneLoveManchester crowd 🌊 pic.twitter.com/MLhgICyAnf — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 4, 2017

During his performance, Bieber also started a chant of the word “love” among the crowd.

The mood at the concert was especially somber after a terrorist attack in London — which left seven dead and 48 injured after three men drove into a crowd and attacked with knives — occurred less than 24 hours ahead of the concert. Despite the attack and the severe threat level, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun and the Greater Manchester Police had stated that the show would go on as a message of resilience in the face of hatred.

All proceeds from the concert, taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, are going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack. Those who were at Grande’s original gig were offered free tickets, and additional tickets sold out in just six minutes.

The show is expected to raise around $2.6 million.

Bieber joined an impressive list of performers on Sunday including Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, and more.