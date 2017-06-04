Ariana Grande joins Manchester high school choir for 'My Everything'

One Love Manchester, a concert Ariana Grande organized to benefit victims of the bombing outside her May 22 concert in the U.K. city, boasted a star-studded lineup including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Grande herself — but some lesser-known talents had one of the show’s most emotional moments: the Parrs Wood High School choir.

Some of the choir’s members attended Grande’s May 22 concert. Because of this, their musical director, Daniel McDwyer, previously told PEOPLE the benefit show would be “really hard” for some students.

“Obviously, they’ve struggled and that was one of the massive reasons why we really wanted to do something as well — to actually support the people we knew personally affected by it,” he said. “So it is going to be really difficult for them to do. They are amazing though. Everyone in the choir. I can’t stress how proud we all are of them because they’ve just been so professional the whole time. They got together and they just wanted to do something.”

The choir sang Grande’s “My Everything” before the singer came onstage to join in. She wrapped her arm around the choir’s soloist, a young girl who began crying about halfway through the performance. After the song concluded, Grande embraced her in a hug.

“Tonight is all about love, am I right?” she addressed the crowd after the choir left the stage. “Come on, let’s go,” she continued, visibly fighting back tears. Mac Miller, her boyfriend, then came onstage and together, the two sang their 2013 song “The Way.”

Grande made her entrance earlier during the show when she performed “Be Alright” and “Break Free.” She also sang “Better Days” with Victoria Monét and “Where Is the Love?” with the Black Eyed Peas. Watch a livestream of the concert via her YouTube above.