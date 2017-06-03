Cher among mourners at ex-husband Gregg Allman's funeral

Gregg Allman, the Southern rock legend who died last Saturday at 69, was laid to rest in an intimate funeral in his adopted hometown of Macon, Georgia, on Saturday.

Although the service was only open to family and friends of the Allman Brothers co-founder, fans lined the route between the funeral home and Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon. His funeral procession intentionally passed some of the music venues the southern blues-rocker performed at over the years.

Allman, who died at his home in Savannah, Georgia, was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010. He died of complications from liver cancer just one month after postponing 2017 concert dates and denying rumors that he was in hospice care.

RELATED: Gregg Allman’s Life in Photos

Allman’s ex-wife Cher was spotted entering the small chapel to attend the private service. Just hours before the service, Cher tweeted a sweet message about Allman’s children.

“Gregory’s children are AMAZING. We Spent hard day,Then went 2 Gregory house,” she tweeted. “We reminisced & watced☀️Set.I’m so proud of em … THEY’RE ALLMANS.”

Gregory's children are AMAZING. We Spent hard day,Then went 2 Gregory house.We reminisced & watced🌞Set.I'm so proud of em…THEY'RE

ALLMANS — Cher (@cher) June 3, 2017

Cher and Allman were briefly married in the ’70s and share a son, Elijah Blue Allman. (Allman leaves behind five children in total.)

Saturday’s funeral channeled the vibe of the laid-back rocker, with many attendees donning jeans per his wishes.

“No suits,” Allman’s longtime manager, Michael Lehman, told The Telegraph in Macon in the days leading up to the funeral.

Allman was laid to rest next to his brother and band co-founder Duane, who died in 1971 at the age 24 in a motorcycle crash. He was also buried alongside former bandmate Berry Oakley, who died the following year in a separate motorcycle accident just blocks from Duane’s fatal crash.

Although Allman was born and raised primarily in Nashville, Tennessee, Macon held a special place in Allman’s heart: The band found fame while recording at Capricorn Studios in Macon, and often performed live in the city. The Telegraph reports that the spots where the band lived, ate and played — as well as Duane’s grave — have been tourist attractions since the ’70s.

Tributes poured in last weekend for the musical pioneer from fellow celebrities after his death, including from ex-wife Cher.

IVE TRIED…

WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔

FOREVER,

CHOOCH💋 — Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017

Fellow musicians including Ringo Starr, Keith Urban, John Mayer and many others also publicly paid their respects to Allman on social media.

This article originally appeared on People.com