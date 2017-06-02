How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert

Almost two weeks after a terrorist attack outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K., killed 22 people and injured over 100 more, the pop star is returning to the English city on Sunday for a special concert benefiting the victims and their families.

Dubbed “One Love Manchester,” the benefit is set to feature performances from Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, and Black Eyed Peas in addition to Grande.

The concert will be available to watch on several online platforms; it’ll be live-streamed on the main Twitter site as well as on Grande’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

For the less social media-minded, One Love Manchester will also be available on more traditional TV channels, with the BBC playing host broadcaster and providing TV coverage of the star-studded event. The concert will also air live on Freeform starting at 2 p.m. ET, and ABC will show a one-hour highlight special following Game 2 of the NBA Finals.