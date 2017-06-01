Lorde looks for 'Perfect Places' on Pure Heroine-style new track

Lorde’s Melodrama doesn’t drop for another two weeks, but the New Zealand singer is previewing the collection with a new song titled “Perfect Places,” released Thursday.

“[T]oday, PERFECT PLACES is out in the world,” the 20-year-old musician wrote on Facebook. “This is a special one. I was living in New York during summer last year, writing melodrama – I’d ride across the Brooklyn Bridge every day, or sit on the subway uptown in the heat, then go back home to New Zealand winter for a week at a time to party with my friends. My life was like a weird little Etch-a-Sketch I kept scribbling on and resetting. And all last summer, I couldn’t shake the feeling that everyone I knew or saw was searching for something – trying to transcend the news and the screaming pavements, drinking that one drink hoping it’d get them someplace higher. This song comes from that endless cycle of evenings and the violent heat of the summer. It took us a very long time to get right, from an aching piano demo to where is it now. It’s close to my heart. I hope you like it.”

“Perfect Places” follows previously released Melodrama tracks “Green Light” and “Liability.” In a note posted to her Facebook in late 2016, Lorde wrote that this new album — her first since her critically acclaimed 2013 debut, Pure Heroine — would chronicle “a colossal year”: “One for the ages,” she said. “I maxed out every single emotion I have in the best possible way, the colors still aching behind my eyes like this weird blissful hangover.”

“Writing Pure Heroine was my way of enshrining our teenage glory,” she continued, “putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record — well, this one is about what comes next.”

Hear “Perfect Places” above. Melodrama arrives June 16.