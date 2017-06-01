June Concert Calendar: The 15 top shows to see this month

From Bonnaroo’s hippie oasis to Eaux Claire’s diverse, Bon Iver-curated lineup, festival season kicks into high gear in June. But plenty of fantastic tours are also kicking off this month, ranging from Sam Hunt and Maren Morris’ country extravaganza to a particularly nostalgic string of dates from Third Eye Blind. EW has collected the month’s must-see shows — see them below, and revisit May’s roundup for more hot, in-progress tours.

J. Cole

Dates: June 1 – August 20

Details: The 32-year-old North Carolinian rap star released his fourth album, 4 Your Eyez Only, in December to massive acclaim; like his first three full-lengths, the project topped Billboard’s albums chart. Cole will kick off his latest tour with intimate club shows in southern cities such as Baton Rouge and Memphis before transitioning to arenas as he traverses the country.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Dates: June 1 – July 25

Details: Last fall, the new wave mainstay revived his 1982 album Imperial Bedroom for his brief Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers Tour, where he played tracks from that LP along with “the songs that led in and out of that velvet-trimmed playhouse.” He’s hitting two dozen more stops this summer, but diehards shouldn’t expect rote renditions: “We never intended to recite this book from cover to cover,” Costello said in a press release.

Sam Hunt

Dates: June 1 – September 23

Details: The country star’s 15 In A 30 Tour takes its name from his song “Body Like a Back Road,” where he brags that he’s “doin’ 15 in a 30, I ain’t in no hurry.” But while Hunt may be going for a laid-back vibe, his upcoming string of dates is one of country’s hottest summer tickets — in part because he’s bringing Chris Janson and Grammy-winning breakout Maren Morris with him on the road. “They could be doing their own thing but they’ve chosen to go out with us,” Hunt recently told EW. “In country, we do things as a family. It’s more fun to go out with your peers and play for fans that are fans of the genre first.”

The Avalanches

Dates: June 3 – July 16

Details: The Aussie electronic legends, who released their second studio album, Wildflower, in 2016, returned to America for the first time since 2002 for a buzzy Coachella performance in April. They’ll tour the States in earnest in June and July, hitting both festivals like Governors Ball and Pitchfork and smaller venues like Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club and Portland’s Crystal Ballroom.

Air

Dates: June 4 – June 25

Details: The influential French electro-pop duo released Twentyears, a compilation celebrating two decades in the music biz, in 2016. They’re performing seven shows in major U.S. cities — Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and more — as part of their first American tour since 2010.

John Mellencamp

Dates: June 5 – July 11

Details: Though the heartland rocker told Variety earlier this year that he “took [himself] off the beer and circus tour a long time ago,” he’s hitting outdoor venues for the first time in 15 years this summer. He also warned that he’s “not a jukebox” and doesn’t just stick to the hits — but that’s just fine, considering his extensive and acclaimed catalog. And he’ll have plenty of support on the tour, which will feature opening sets from Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter, and Lily & Madeleine.

Chicago / The Doobie Brothers

Dates: June 7 – July 30

Details: The season’s dad-rock destination is the latest joint tour between Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, who have hit the road together often in recent years. “The perfect summer lineup, playing dozens of the best-loved rockin’ pop classics,” Chicago’s Robert Lamm said upon the tour’s announcement. “I’m happy to be hangin’ out with our ‘Doobie’ friends”

Third Eye Blind

Dates: June 9 – July 23

Details: On their Summer Gods Tour, the alt-rock heroes will play their self-titled debut start-to-finish — including radio staples “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” and “How’s It Going to Be” — to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. But catch it while you can: Third Eye Blind have promised that the tour finale in their native Bay Area will be the final time they play Third Eye Blind in its entirety. Silversun Pickups will open the string of dates, largely booked for outdoor venues from coast to coast.

Gary Clark Jr.

Dates: June 10 – October 1

Details: The blues-rock whiz hits the road again this summer. For a taste of Clark’s live brilliance, revisit Live North America 2016, the wild LP he released earlier this year. The kicker? For September shows in New York and Inglewood, Calif., Clark shares the bill with guitar god Eric Clapton.

Steve Gunn / Lee Ranaldo

Dates: June 13 – June 24

Details: Rising indie-rock singer-songwriter Steve Gunn and revered Sonic Youth axesmith Lee Ranaldo teamed earlier this year for a solo, co-headlining tour. They’ll embark on another string of dates this summer, hitting southern cities including Atlanta, New Orleans, and Nashville. Expect low-key but magnetic performances from the two talented musicians.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Dates: June 17 – October 15

Details: Isbell’s forthcoming album The Nashville Sound, due June 16, is a cooking collection of country-rock featuring his stellar backing band the 400 Unit. “I got lucky on this album that I had a good set of songs that I think will keep everybody awake,” he told EW of the record in March. Those ace players will accompany the ex-Drive-By Trucker for his sizzling shows this summer.

Styx / REO Speedwagon / Don Felder

Dates: June 20 – August 22

Details: Seventies staples Styx, REO Speedwagon, and ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder will team this summer for the United We Rock Tour. Sure, the bands will bring back their classic jams, but they could have tricks up their sleeves: Styx will release their first album in 14 years, The Mission, on June 16. REO frontman Kevin Cronin put it best in a press release: “REO Speedwagon and Styx together is a head-first plunge into the fountain of youth, an unstoppable force of nature.”

My Morning Jacket

Dates: June 22 – August 12

Details: The kings of Southern psych-rock are among the best live performers currently active, from guitarist Carl Broemel’s volatile fretwork to frontman Jim James’ angelic croon. They’ll hit amphitheaters and festivals this summer, with stellar support provided by acts including Margo Price and Gary Clark Jr.

Queen + Adam Lambert

Dates: June 23 – August 5

Details: The former American Idol contestant continues to reinvigorate Queen, who embark on their first North American dates in two years later this month. And the rock legends don’t skimp on the hits: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” and almost all their other classics are setlist staples.

Lionel Richie / Mariah Carey

Dates: June 26 – September 5

Details: Carey and Richie were originally slated to kick off their joint headlining tour in March, but a knee procedure Richie underwent forced them to delay the jaunt. But the spring’s loss is the summer’s gain: Carey and Richie have enough smashes — the string of dates is literally called the All The Hits Tour — to make their trek one of the season’s must-sees. (Richie kicks off the tour sans Carey before the singer joins him in Oakland in mid-July.)

