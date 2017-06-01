You’re never too old to rock out: Foo Fighters debuted a new song Thursday and an accompanying music video directed by frontman Dave Grohl that features the band decked out in old-age makeup as they play to a wild nursing home crowd.

The track, titled “Run,” is the Foo Fighters’ first new release since dropping the Saint Cecilia EP in November 2015. Prior to that, they released their eighth studio album, Sonic Highways, in 2014.

“As long as we can do whatever we want to do, we’ll do it until we die,” Grohl told EW in 2015. “We’re not breaking up anytime soon, that would be like your grandparents getting a divorce. Too weird.”

The band just headlined Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival this past week and are set to play U.K. fest Glastonbury and Denmark’s Roskilde Festival this month. They also have a few other European tour dates slated for this summer, which you can check out here. Watch the “Run” clip above.