Arcade Fire is back with a new album titled Everything Now and the collection’s title track.

As first teased with an Amazon listing, the 13-track record from the band is now available for pre-order and out July 28.

The Canadian rockers have been teasing a reveal over the past couple days: Wednesday, the band tweeted, “Stay tuned for Infinite Content,” and started selling copies of the new single on vinyl at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival, which they’re headlining Saturday. Thursday, the group simply tweeted out a link to their official website, where visitors could find a live stream a screen reading “EVERYTHING NOW” in different languages. “Live from Death Valley,” the chyron read.

Another tweet posted later directed fans to the Everything Now website.

Arcade Fire last released an album in 2013 with Reflektor, which included singles “Afterlife” and “We Exist.” They later premiered The Reflektor Tapes, a documentary about the making of the record, at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival. This past January, they dropped “I Give You a Power,” a song featuring Mavis Staples.

Back in summer 2016, Arcade Fire member Will Butler said in a Reddit AMA that the band’s next album would drop “probably next spring?” “No definite schedule though,” he added. “It’ll be done when it’s done.”

Pre-order Everything Now and buy the title track here.