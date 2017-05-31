Nas slams Trump: 'We all know a racist is in office'

Nasir Jones, better known as hip-hop legend Nas, published a scathing piece about Donald Trump and modern America on Mass Appeal Thursday. “We all know a racist is in office,” Jones wrote in reference to Trump.

But Jones also concluded “all the resources we have” today are available “whether Trump’s in office or not,” reaffirming his commitment to activism and social justice under the current administration.

“My way of addressing these issues is through my work,” he wrote. “Whatever president may be in office doesn’t affect my work directly. The way he affects people is what affects me. I observe what’s going on and that goes into my creative process. The person himself, I’m not caught up with. I don’t even have time for Trump or Pence. I don’t give a f—.”

And he offered hopeful words for the White House occupant who’ll follow Trump. “That position, the presidency, seems so far away,” he wrote. “But Barack Obama changed the game so that now, whether you’re a woman or Latino or whoever, you can feel that running for office can be a real goal.”

Jones has criticized Trump in the past, calling him a “toupee-wearing liar” on Robin Thicke’s 2016 song “Deep” and describing the president’s reality show, The Celebrity Apprentice, as “a devil show” on last year’s DJ Khaled cut “Nas Album Done.”

And he’s just one of a growing list of rappers who have taken on Trump, including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, YG, A Tribe Called Quest, and T.I.

Read Jones’ full piece on Mass Appeal.