Lorde is taking a fan as her guest to Governors Ball Music Festival

We may never be royals, but one Lorde fan is getting the ultimate royal treatment.

Emely Paula met the New Zealand singer-songwriter while working as a cashier at a Liquiteria in downtown New York. Lorde came in to buy a smoothie and made small talk with the 19-year-old, who had only been working at the shop for two weeks when one of her favorite musicians walked through the door. The Grammy winner, whose sophomore album Melodrama drops June 16, said hello in a video Paula recorded of the encounter — her “first smoothie to a famous person,” she says — and shared on Twitter, writing, “She made my morning.”

Later that day, Paula got the surprise of a lifetime when Lorde direct messaged her on Twitter, inviting her to attend the Governors Ball Music Festival this coming weekend as her guest. Paula could hardly believe her luck, asking the singer, “You’re joking right?” and writing the next morning, “Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life…” Lorde explained she had wanted to ask Paula in the store that morning but was too shy and said the invite was to celebrate Paula’s new job at the store.

Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life… pic.twitter.com/IOFrEyxOT8 — Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017

For one lucky fan, it’s time to live that fantasy. Governors Ball Music Festival run June 2-4 in NYC. Acts, in addition to Lorde, include headliners Tool, Chance the Rapper, and Phoenix, as well as Wu-Tang Clan, Wiz Khalifa, Marshmello, Tove Lo, Bleachers, Charli XCX, and many more.