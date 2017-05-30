Selena Gomez made history when she returned with “Bad Liar” earlier this month. The tune’s accompanying clip became the first-ever music video to premiere on Spotify. The breathy cut — written by Gomez’s favored scribes Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, and Ian Kirkpatrick — has since been streamed tens of millions of times across the internet. But don’t fret: There’s plenty more like it in case you’ve leaned on that repeat button a little too hard. EW’s favorite swaps are below.

“Psycho Killer,” Talking Heads

Gomez’s new jam shares critical DNA with the American rockers’ 1977 classic: The 24-year-old multihyphenate’s latest samples that funky, era-defining bassline to irresistible results. (Just ask David Byrne!)

“I Feel It All,” Feist

Back in the early aughts, Feist perfected the on-the-edge-of-her-breath singing Gomez has been employing on recent hits like “Hands to Myself.” Off Feist’s 2007 album The Reminder, “I Feel It All” remains one of the Canadian indie-popper’s most twinkling moments.

“Dance Dance Dance,” Lykke Li

Swedish export Li dropped this cotton candy-sweet cut in 2008 via her debut LP Youth Novels, and aside from a shared focus on rhythm, both she and Gomez find themselves caught up in storms of romantic anticipation with no clue which way to turn.

“Cruel,” St. Vincent

Off St. Vincent’s 2011 LP Strange Mercy, this swirling track contemplates disappointment — which means it might serve best as a follow-up to Gomez’s “Bad Liar,” where the singer is still in a frenzy of “What will happen next?” panic.

“Silver Lining,” Rilo Kiley

A handclap beat, understated production, and a singsongy delivery: It’s a recipe that wins for both artists.

“Daniel,” Bat For Lashes

British singer Natasha Khan, who writes and records a heady swirl of electro- and dream-pop as Bat For Lashes, penned this in memory of a fictional character who captured her heart when she was just a teenager. It’s rumored Gomez’s song is about a very real relationship, but both tracks perfectly — and delightfully! — capture hopeful longing.