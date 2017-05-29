John Legend sends emotional message to Manchester victim's parents

It’s been one week since the parents of Olivia Campbell lost their daughter in the Manchester Arena terrorist bombing, and now John Legend, one of the 15 year-old’s favorite musicians, is offering a message of hope and gratitude to them as they cope with her death.

“I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through. I have a young daughter and I can’t imagine the feeling you must be going through right now to have to bury your own daughter,” Legend said Sunday on Good Morning Britain via a video message addressed to Charlotte Campbell and Paul Hodgson, mother and stepfather to the teen, who was killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device just after a May 22 Ariana Grande concert in the city.

He went on to thank the family for their daughter’s support over the years, additionally referencing Campbell’s memorial service, during which one of his songs was played.

“I understand that she was a fan of my music and she sang my song, ‘All of Me,’ for a talent show and that you played it at her memorial service. I want to thank you for playing the song and letting you know that I was so moved by your daughter’s performance of the song and I want to send you as much love as I can send you from far away, and as much sympathy and condolences I can send you,” he said. “I know it won’t make up for the loss that you’re feeling right now, but any love that we can send you we want to send you right now, and wish you all the best.”

Campbell was among 22 people who died in the attack, which injured 116 more. Grande, who suspended her Dangerous Woman Tour in the wake of the attack, announced Friday she will return to the British city for a benefit concert in the near future.

Watch Legend’s full tribute above.