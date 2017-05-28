Eddie Vedder gets emotional during first show since Chris Cornell's death

Saturday in Amsterdam, Eddie Vedder played his first show since Chris Cornell’s recent death and seemingly paid tribute to his late Temple of the Dog bandmate during the concert without ever directly mentioning Cornell.

According to Consequence of Sound, Vedder changed the lyrics of the Pearl Jam song “Long Road” from “But still/Something’s missing” to “Without you/Something is missing.” He also covered Neil Young’s “The Needle and the Damage Done” — a song about heroin addiction (Cornell struggled with substance abuse) — and played Pearl Jam cut “Immortality.”

At one point during the night, a fan yelled out, “I love you,” prompting a deeply personal response from Vedder.

“Thank you. I need it. We all need it,” he began. “I’m thinking of a lot of people tonight. And some in particular and their families. And I just know that healing takes time if it ever happens. It takes time, and that means you have to start somewhere. So let it be music. Let it be love and togetherness. And let it be Amsterdam.”

See footage from Vedder’s Amsterdam show above.