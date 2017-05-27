Cher reacts to ex-husband Gregg Allman's death: 'Words are impossible'

Cher reacted to second husband Gregg Allman‘s death on her Twitter on Saturday.

Allman, who was 69, passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“IVE TRIED…WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔 FOREVER, CHOOCH💋,” the 71-year-old wrote of Allman, who she shares a son with, Elijah Blue.

Just three days after her divorce from her first husband Sonny Bono became final — Cher, then 29, jumped on a Learjet to Las Vegas and got hitched to the then-27-year-old Southern rocker. On July 9, 1975, a mere nine days after the wedding, she filed to dissolve the marriage. Though Allman won her back in a month, the pair eventually parted for good following their poorly received duet album, Two the Hard Way, recorded under the name “Allman and Woman,” in 1977.

“Never forget… gui,” Cher added in a series of tweets. “Chank, Thinking bout funny, crazy, amazing Macon days, dear friend…”

Allman’s longtime manager and close friend, Michael Lehman, also remembered the musician in an obituary shared on his website Saturday.

“I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music,” Lehman wrote. “He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

Health battles had forced Allman to cancel upcoming June concert dates, but the guitarist denied rumors that he was currently in hospice care. In April, the guitarist posted a message on social media in which he clarified his current health status.

“Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders,” he wrote. “I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin.’”

Allman fronted his band for 45 years, first alongside Duane and then as its sole namesake, after his older brother — a rock history luminary — was killed in a motorcycle accident in November 1971.

This article originally appeared on People.com