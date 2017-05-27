The music industry lost a legend on Saturday. “It is with deep sadness we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home,” the band’s official Twitter account tweeted after Michael Lehman, Allman’s longtime friend and manager, announced the tragic news.
Melissa Etheridge, Keith Urban, Maroon 5 lead guitarist James Valentine, Ringo Starr, and more celebrities, including his former wife Cher, extended their condolences and shared memories of Allman, who died at the age of 69.
Lehman told EW the Southern rock musician died from a reoccurrence of liver cancer that took a “sudden turn” in the last few days. “It’s a huge loss to the music industry and to music lovers around the world,” Lehman said.
“My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman,” Urban tweeted. “Blessings and peace to all the Allman family.”
Cher, who married Allman in 1975 and later divorced him in 1979, wrote on social media, “WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI.” Etheridge shared a throwback photo of when Allman laid bear “his tattoos… his voice… his soul.” She added, “My southern-rock heart is breaking.”
See more reactions below.