The music industry lost a legend on Saturday. “It is with deep sadness we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home,” the band’s official Twitter account tweeted after Michael Lehman, Allman’s longtime friend and manager, announced the tragic news.

Melissa Etheridge, Keith Urban, Maroon 5 lead guitarist James Valentine, Ringo Starr, and more celebrities, including his former wife Cher, extended their condolences and shared memories of Allman, who died at the age of 69.

Lehman told EW the Southern rock musician died from a reoccurrence of liver cancer that took a “sudden turn” in the last few days. “It’s a huge loss to the music industry and to music lovers around the world,” Lehman said.

It is with deep sadness we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home pic.twitter.com/8g0pAT3kky — Allman Brothers Band (@allmanbrothers) May 27, 2017

“My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman,” Urban tweeted. “Blessings and peace to all the Allman family.”

Cher, who married Allman in 1975 and later divorced him in 1979, wrote on social media, “WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI.” Etheridge shared a throwback photo of when Allman laid bear “his tattoos… his voice… his soul.” She added, “My southern-rock heart is breaking.”

My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 27, 2017

IVE TRIED…

WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔

FOREVER,

CHOOCH💋 — Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017

He showed me his tattoos… his voice…. his soul. #GreggAllman pic.twitter.com/pGhgyhjcMV — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 27, 2017

See more reactions below.

Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶🎵☮️🌺🌹 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 27, 2017

What a legacy @GreggAllman leaves behind. Jam on in the great hereafter. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) May 27, 2017

RIP #GreggAllman. Hope you and your brother are jammin' some Southern Rock in Rock N Roll… https://t.co/gsNYD0iT5x — Dan Kanter (@dankanter) May 27, 2017

Gregg Allman, Classic Rock Legend Of The Allman Brothers Band, Dead RIP, Gregg…Our Prayers Are With You, Bro… https://t.co/RwURmekP89 — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) May 27, 2017

RIP Gregg Allman, what a voice… Listening to Allman Brothers "Live at Fillmore East," a record that never gets old. — James Valentine (@jamesbvalentine) May 27, 2017

Prayers and thoughts go out to the @GreggAllman family, friends and fans. Heaven has another amazing musician. God Bless you Gregg. L&R🙏🙏🙏 — MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) May 27, 2017

Just got the word

Greg Allman has passed away

Rest in peace brother

You were the best

Dixie had

You will be missed — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 27, 2017

Gregg Allman had a feeling for the blues very few ever have

hard to believe that magnificent voice is stilled forever pic.twitter.com/EPfE56fqCf — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 27, 2017

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Gregg Allman. He was a legend pic.twitter.com/v0CvuZfLYX — Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) May 27, 2017

I'm so very saddened to hear of the passing of rock & blues legend Gregg Allman. He was such a huge influence on me. https://t.co/rSbHdmj5yp — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 27, 2017

My first concert in 1983 was Gregg Allman. I am so very saddened to hear of Gregg's passing today. One of a kind voice and musician. — JOE BONAMASSA (@JBONAMASSA) May 27, 2017

Gregg Allman, thank you for everything. You're our blue sky, our sunny day, and The Farm will miss you. https://t.co/M1tSBz4XFZ — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) May 27, 2017

That's it , i am turning off the fucking phone for the rest of my life. I can't @GreggAllman ❤️🎹🎤bye#canttakeitwithu #cantlosewhatuneverhad — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 27, 2017

So sad to hear Gregg Allman passed away I admire him so much & had the honour of jamming wth him recently. A gentle soul with so much soul. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 27, 2017

"Not gonna let 'em catch the midnight rider." RIP Gregg Allman. Your music inspired generations of Southern rockers; you will be missed. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 27, 2017

Whipping Post on repeat all day today. RIP Gregg Allman. One of the greats. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 27, 2017

It's all just too much. #GreggAllman Rest In Peace Midnight Rider pic.twitter.com/h3sWHTEXzN — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) May 27, 2017

Eternal love and life to Gregg Allman. 🌹 RIP 🌹 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 27, 2017

Goodbye, Brother Gregg. When @amandashires was pregnant, @GreggAllman pointed at her belly and said "It's gonna be a girl. I'm never wrong." — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 27, 2017

Gregg Allman… very sad day for rock 'n' roll… a great singer and writer. He could flat out sing. His music will live on! – Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) May 27, 2017

My musical hero wrote the songs of my life. Thanks for adding a soundtrack to my memories, Gregg. #greggallman pic.twitter.com/nTXR6OqekG — Ron White (@Ron_White) May 27, 2017

Sad to learn of Gregg Allman's passing at age 69 today. Here's the only time the guys every played with an Allman: https://t.co/A7yVTCGwSr — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) May 27, 2017