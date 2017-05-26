Entertainment Weekly

SiriusXM to air Chris Cornell tribute tonight

The programming will broadcast on its Howard Stern channel

SiriusXM will pay tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell with an evening of special programming Friday night.

The Cornell tribute will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Howard 101 with a Sternthology — the daily show collecting memorable moments from the Stern’s broadcasting history — devoted to the singer’s appearances on Stern’s show. It’ll continue at 11 p.m. ET with a rebroadcast of a 2014 concert commemorating the 20th anniversary of Soundgarden’s Superunknown that took place at Manhattan’s Webster Hall and was presented by Stern.

Stern had a well-known love of Cornell, first mentioning him on-air back in 1994, according to a timeline on Stern’s website. Cornell appeared multiple times on the show beginning in 2007, including once in 2011 when he performed a tender, acoustic version of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Cornell died on May 18 at age 52. For more about the beloved singer, revisit EW’s list of his greatest songs.