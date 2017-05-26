Father pens 'redneck love' letter to Ariana Grande after Manchester attack

Ariana Grande received some fatherly advice after the Manchester attack. Patrick Millsaps, a dad from Georgia in the U.S. with three daughters, is going viral for the open letter he wrote for the singer, extending some “redneck love.”

“I am the father of three daughters — ages 13, 12 & 12. So, you have been a part of our family for years,” Millsaps wrote, as shown in the letter he posted on social media. After seeing Grande’s response to the attack on Twitter, he felt the need “to set you straight, girl. So listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters,” he wrote.

Millsaps was referring to the “Dangerous Woman” singer tweeting, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

The father wrote in response, “You don’t have a dagum thing to apologize for. If some jacka– had gotten drunk and killed someone with his car next to your hotel in Manchester, would you feel responsible? If the night before your concert, a tornado hit Manchester and tragically killed several people who were going to your concert; would you feel the need to apologize?”

“You see,” he continued, “you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel.”

Police responded to reports of an explosion on Monday night at the Manchester Arena in the U.K. the same night as one of Grande’s concerts. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were injured.

In his letter, Millsaps also offered some coping advice. “Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it. Hell, go lick as many freaking donuts as you want. Girl, you deserve it!” he wrote. “When and only when you are ready, on behalf of all dads who love your… um… whose daughters’ love your music SING AGAIN. Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible God-given gift to the world, you make this crappy world a little less crappy.”

Read the full letter below.

The response to Millsaps’ words has been overwhelmingly positive. “No awards for me,” he tweeted in response to a commenter, “just love and compassion for the dads who lost their little girls and the #Manchester first responders & law enforcement.”

No awards for me.. just love and compassion for the dads who lost their little girls and the #Manchester first responders & law enforcement https://t.co/tp8sRL2IJf — Patrick Millsaps (@PatrickMillsaps) May 26, 2017

Grande postponed the rest of her tour as the U.K. continues to recover from this attack. “We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence,” her team said in a statement to EW. “Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together.”