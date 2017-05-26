Ariana Grande will return to Manchester for attack benefit concert

Ariana Grande is making a considerable show of support after the Manchester attack that shook the U.K. In a personal letter posted to her Twitter account, the singer announced a return to the city in support of her fans and a benefit concert to support the victims and their families.

“I’ll be returning to the great city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” Grande wrote. “I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

Announced on Wednesday, the “Dangerous Woman” pop star postponed her concert tour as the city continues to recover.

At Manchester Arena, the site of Grande’s Monday night concert, an explosion took the lives of 22 people and injured at least 50 others. As of Friday, local authorities announced eight people were taken into custody as they continue to investigate the incident.

Tom Hardy, a London native, launched a crowd-funding campaign to raise money for the British Red Cross Society in support of those affected.

Latest statement from @ccianhopkins in relation to the incident at the Manchester Arena. https://t.co/Qkrn8Qx1T3 pic.twitter.com/tsv8umnqb0 — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 26, 2017

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” Grande began her letter. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

“The only thing we can do now,” she continued, “is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out. I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know.”

Grande added, “I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing. We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”

Read her full letter above.