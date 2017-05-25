Niall Horan on One Direction reunion: 'I'd prefer the next few years'

Niall Horan’s just getting started with his solo career, but the “Slow Hands” singer says a One Direction reunion in the near-ish future isn’t out of the question.

“I told my managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, fook what I’m doing,” Horan told Billboard for their latest cover story on the Irish 23-year-old. “I don’t give a s— if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for that.”

The band, formed on The X Factor in 2010, went on hiatus in 2016 soon after founding member Zayn Malik left the group to pursue his own solo career. And even though Malik — whose second album arrives this summer — has been vocal about his struggles in One Direction, Horan has no doubt he’ll be there if and when a reunion happens.

“We’ll always have mutual respect,” Horan tells Billboard. “When we get back to the band, he’ll be at the forefront again. … When it will be, I don’t know. I’d prefer not to do it after I’m 40. I’d prefer the next few years.”

Until then, Horan is focusing on being on his own: His debut album will arrive this fall. Read the entire Billboard story here.