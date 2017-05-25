This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

A massive crowd in Manchester, England, joined together in song on Thursday to honor the victims of the deadly suicide bombing that killed 22 people and injured at least 119.

After a moment of silence in St Ann’s Square, one woman began singing Oasis’ popular track “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” Soon, the rest of the crowd joined in, with many wiping tears from their eyes.

Josh Halliday, a reporter for The Guardian, captured and uploaded the footage to Twitter, writing, “Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis – Don’t Look Back in Anger after minutes silence.”

In an interview with Halliday, Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, the woman who kicked off the musical tribute, said it touched her heart to have the crowd join in.

“The whole, you know, ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger,’ that’s what this is about,” she said. “We can’t be looking backwards to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future. We’re all gonna join together. We’re all gonna get on with it, because that’s what Manchester does.”

The moving display comes nearly three days after Salman Abedi, 22, detonated an improvised explosive device near the ticket office outside Manchester Arena, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said. The explosion occurred at around 10:33 p.m. local time.

Manchester police have said that Salman Abedi was part of a larger terrorist network and that he didn’t act alone, and officials have arrested several others in connection with the incident.

According to multiple reports, Abedi’s father and younger brother were arrested in Libya, and Libyan authorities alleged Abedi’s younger brother had planned an attack in Libya.

Messages of support and declarations of solidarity have poured in from around the world in the wake of the attack. Celebrities and politicians alike have spoken out about the incident as officials working on the biggest summer tours take a closer look at security measures.

Grande spoke out about the devastation in a tweet following the incident, writing, “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”