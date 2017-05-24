Tragedy in Manchester: How safe are concerts?

The unthinkable act of terrorism, allegedly executed by 22-year-old British native Salman Abedi on behalf of the Islamic State, was the worst one the U.K. has seen since London’s 2005 bombings, which killed 52 people — and it was immediately condemned by both leaders and artists around the world. “These are innocent vulnerable kids, this could’ve been any of us!” Rihanna tweeted, while Lorde wrote to fans, “shows should be safe for you. Truly a worst nightmare.” Grande, who was not physically harmed, tweeted, “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.” Though the singer returned to the U.S. the day after the concert, a source close to Grande told EW on May 23 that her tour is “not canceled…. The focus [right now] is the victims and the grieving. Ariana is just absolutely beside herself.”

Safety at public events has become an increasing concern in recent years following tragedies like the June 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting, the November 2015 attack at an Eagles of Death Metal concert in Paris’ Bataclan theater, and the 2012 shooting at an Aurora, Colo., movie theater. Wes Westley, the president and chief executive of SMG, which manages Manchester Arena, told The New York Times that the venue was vigilant about screening attendees — “You have to go through very strict security to enter the arena,” he said. Still that doesn’t necessarily prevent a terrorist from striking immediately outside a venue, as was the case with the Grande concert.

One music-industry veteran tells EW that promoters, venues, and artists’ teams will typically work with local law enforcement on venue and event security in advance, but adds that “the zone of security [eventually] ends. It’s outside the venue where it gets tricky. If this happened in New York City, you don’t get patted down going into the subway.” A spokesperson for the 20,000-seat Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., tells EW that they “partner, consult, and train with local, regional, and federal law enforcement agencies regularly and have a strong law enforcement presence in place both outside and inside during all building events.”