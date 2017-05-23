Trump comments on Manchester attack, slams 'evil losers' responsible

President Donald Trump spoke out against the “evil losers” who perpetrated the attack in Manchester, England on Monday night that left at least 22 dead and approximately 50 others injured following an Ariana Grande concert.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said on Tuesday during remarks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem. “So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that’s what they are. They’re losers and we’ll have more of ‘em. But they’re losers, just remember that.”

The president added, “Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people and in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever. This wicked ideology must be obliterated and I mean completely obliterated and the innocent life must be protected. All innocent lives, life must be protected.”

Watch below.

According to authorities, a reported explosion took place just outside Manchester Arena at the conclusion of Grande’s concert. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement Tuesday, “The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity. We would ask people not to speculate on his details or to share names. There is a complex and wide ranging investigation underway.”

The Greater Manchester Police Twitter account announced a 23-year-old man was arrested in South Manchester and urged people to avoid Manchester city.

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Grande and her team released a statement shortly after the incident. “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act,” it read. “We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”