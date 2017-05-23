Paul McCartney remembers Live and Let Die collaborator Roger Moore

Roger Moore, who died Tuesday at age 89, played James Bond more than any other actor, beginning with 1973’s Live and Let Die. Paul McCartney band Wings performed the installment’s iconic theme song, and the former Beatle paid tribute to the late actor with a heartfelt statement posted to social media Tuesday.

“Roger was a great man and of course a great James Bond who I was lucky to work with during the time of Live and Let Die,” McCartney, who wrote the track with Linda McCartney, said. “He had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor, and will be missed by the many people who loved him.”

The Oscar-nominated song, also titled “Live and Let Die,” reached the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and was produced by famed Beatles collaborator George Martin. It was later famously covered by Guns N’ Roses.

Check out McCartney’s full statement below. To see more celebrity reactions to Moore’s death, head here.