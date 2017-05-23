9 songs to listen to if you love Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' remix

Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer and actor Luis Fonsi has been a star in the Latin market since his 1998 debut Comenzaré — three of his eight solo records have scaled the Billboard Top Latin Albums charts — but aside from being featured on Christina Aguilera’s Spanish-language album in 2000 and opening for Britney Spears’ Dream Within a Dream Tour in 2002, he’s struggled to find proper crossover success. That is, until now: His Justin Bieber-featuring “Despacito” remix is currently sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100 and is making a strong case for 2017’s song of the summer.

The song is notable for being a proper Latinx track rather than a pop track that borrows heavily from the genre — and there’s plenty more like it to dig into. Read on for EW’s nine favorite swaps.

“La Gozadera,” Gente de Zona ft. Marc Anthony

The Cuban reggaeton duo teams with the tropical salsa superstar — and, yes, former Mr. Jennifer Lopez — for an anthemic, irresistible dance jam.

“Suavemente,” Elvis Crespo

The merengue star released this now-classic on his debut album of the same name in 1998, which became the first of the genre to top the Billboard Latin Albums charts.

“Bailando,” Enrique Iglesias ft. Mickael Carreira, Descemer Bueno, Gente de Zona

Iglesias brings his signature smooth vocals to this cut, originally recorded by Bueno and Gente de Zona, but now featured on Iglesias’ 10th studio LP, Love and Sex. And, because why not, also check out the English-language version… or the Spanglish, Sean Paul-featuring version… or one of the two Portuguese, Luan Santana-featuring versions. (By the end of it all, you’re likely to love it as much as Iglesias clearly does.)

“Hey Ma,” Pitbull & J Balvin ft. Camila Cabello

Mr. Worldwide steered this Fate of the Furious soundtrack collaboration (a version will also appear on the former Fifth Harmony member’s upcoming solo debut), and it’s time you heard it somewhere other than your neighborhood theater.

“Gyal You a Party Animal (remix),” Charly Black ft. Daddy Yankee

Jamaican dancehall and reggaeton singer Charly Black found success all across South America last year with “Gyal You a Party Animal” and the Daddy Yankee-featuring remix, which dropped earlier this year, has given it a second life — and tens of millions of streams on Spotify.

“X,” Prince Royce ft. Zendaya

The Bronx artist recruits the former Disney star for an infectious bachata cut, a highlight off his fifth LP, the appropriately titled FIVE.

“Danza Kuduro,” Don Omar ft. Lucenzo

Puerto Rico’s Don Omar joins forces with French singer and producer Lucenzo for a Spanish/Portuguese dance tune about, well, dancing. Get groovin’.

“Shape Of You (Latin remix),” Ed Sheeran ft. Zion & Lennox

Ed Sheeran flirted with dancehall on his own 2017 hit, but Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Zion & Lennox let it go all the way.

“Hasta el Amanecer,” Nicky Jam

Fonsi and Bieber promise to whisper sweet nothings into their paramour’s ears on “Despacito” — and Nicky Jam, a Daddy Yankee cohort and reggaeton powerhouse, wishes he could do the same on this slinking number: “Hasta el Amanecer” sees him lamenting a missed opportunity at the local laundromat.