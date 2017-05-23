Katy Perry confirms Taylor Swift feud: 'It's time for her to finish it'

After years of sidestepping, Katy Perry finally confirmed her feud with Taylor Swift, telling James Corden, “Honestly, it’s really like, she started it and it’s time for her to finish it.”

Perry appeared during the Late Late Show host’s primetime special on Monday night, participating in Corden’s signature Carpool Karaoke segment. When Corden broached the subject of “Taylor beef” with Perry, the “Swish Swish” singer said she tried to talk to Swift about their apparent issues, “but she wouldn’t speak to me.”

Swift and Perry have locked horns for years, though neither party would outright attack the other by name. Swift came closest during an interview with Rolling Stone, explaining her 1989 hit “Bad Blood” was about another female artist. “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” Swift said at the time. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'”

As Swift explained, this artist “did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

During her Carpool Karaoke segment, Perry confirmed the fight started with backing dancers and offered her take on the story. “It’s so crazy!” Perry said. “Okay, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. I’m not on a record cycle and get the work, and she’s great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle probably in about a year. So be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.’ That year came up, right? And I texted all of them because I’m very close with them and I said, ‘Look, just FYI, I’m about to start. I want to put the word out there. They said, ‘Okay, we’re going to go and talk to management about it.’ And they did, and they got fired.”

Perry claimed she tried to speak with Swift about the dancers but didn’t get a response. “I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble,” Perry said. She added, “It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me. I’m like, ‘Okay, cool. Cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma.'”

But according to Perry, she’s “ready for that BS to be done.” She did add, however, that “there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there’s gonna be a reaction. And trust me, daddy, there’s gonna be a reaction.”

That reaction, of course, may already exist: Perry released “Swish Swish” last week and many, including Swift’s friend Ruby Rose, have taken the song as a diss track against Swift.

Asked by Corden if “we can take this beef off the grill,” Perry said, “I think, personally, that women together — not divided and, like, none of this petty sh– — women together will heal the world.”

Pushed by the host to answer whether she would stop the feud upon receiving a text from Swift, Perry said yes. “One hundred percent,” she said.

Carpool Karaoke is one of Corden’s most popular segments and routinely trends on YouTube; the official version of Perry’s appearance, however, is not online. Footage from Corden’s CBS special seen here.

Perry’s new album, Witness, is out June 9.