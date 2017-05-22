Miley Cyrus breaks down while performing at Billboard Music Awards

It was an emotional night for Miley Cyrus at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards. Cyrus performed her new single, “Malibu,” on live television for the first time and broke down in tears as the song came to its end.

“Malibu” was released earlier this month, marking the first new music from Cyrus since 2015’s Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz. That record, which Cyrus released for free following her stint as host of the MTV Video Music Awards, was marked by its psychedelic tendencies. But her new music is more pop-friendly and was partially inspired by Cyrus’ rekindled relationship with Liam Hemsworth. “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” she told Billboard, echoing a lyric in “Malibu.” “[People are] going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”

Before performing on Sunday night, Cyrus’ sister Noah introduced Miley and said, “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

Watch Cyrus perform “Malibu” on the Billboard Music Awards below.