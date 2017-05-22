Katy Perry on her sexual awakening: 'I must have opened up a chakra in my hips'

To read more from our summer music preview, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or available to buy here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

We are witnessing (see what I did there?) a whole different side of Katy Perry with the release of her new album Witness, out June 9. Based on the first three singles — “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appétit,” and “Swish Swish” — Perry has evolved her sound, partly inspired by the transformative time in between albums.

For one, she now feels totally free to get frisky, as evidenced by “Bon Appétit.” “Right now in my life, I feel very sexually empowered rather than being taken advantage of sexually or being manipulated by other people,” Perry tells EW. “I must have opened up a chakra in my hips at some point because I feel great! I know exactly what I want! I think this is a consensual transaction if I want it and it’s a beautiful thing to embrace once you’re ready for it.”

