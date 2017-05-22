Backpack kid says Katy Perry 'not cocky and mean like other famous people'

When Katy Perry performed new single “Swish Swish” on Saturday Night Live this weekend, she brought a special guest along with her: 15-year-old Russell Got Barzz, an Instagram star who stole the show with his specific style of dancing, which involves quickly swinging his arms back and forth across his body. According to an Instagram posted afterward, Perry herself tried the dance out herself — to amusing, but less-than-stellar results.

When your mom tries to look cool @katyperry A post shared by Backpack Kid (@i_got_barzz) on May 20, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

“She was really nice,” Russell tells EW. “Not cocky and mean like other famous people, where the fame got to their heads.”

While he says he’s “definitely” dealt with that kind of celebrity in the past, he won’t name names — similar to Perry, who’s kept mum about whom “Swish Swish,” a song with lyrics like, “Don’t you come for me” and “Your game is tired/You should retire,” is about. (Internet buzz and Ruby Rose suggests “Swish Swish” is Perry’s hit back at Taylor Swift, who released a purported Perry diss track, “Bad Blood,” on her album 1989.)

When Jimmy Fallon asked Perry if the track was about anyone they knew during a recent episode of The Tonight Show, she remained vague and only said that “it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you.”

Russell says Perry didn’t give him any more insight into the song’s inspiration, though he did reveal another secret: What’s in that trademark backpack of his?

“A water bottle, a charger, fidget spinners,” he says of what’s inside the bag, which he first got from a friend. “It looked cool so I started wearing it around,” he recalls. “And then I was like, it looks cool, why not wear it on the show?”

Check out Russell in action on SNL above.