Here's a backstage video of Celine Dion singing along to Cher's 'Believe'

Celine Dion brought the house down with her anniversary rendition of the Titanic love theme, “My Heart Will Go On,” but even she had to stop and pay respects to Cher during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.

Cher took the stage shortly after Dion performed and tore through her hit songs “Believe” and “If I Could Turn back Time” (even donning the iconic, original outfit she wore in the 1989 song’s video). Cher’s performance drew raves online — Billy Eichner was a fan — and backstage too. As the 71-year-old sang “Believe,” Dion stopped to watch her fellow performer on a monitor and wound up leading a singalong of the “Believe” chorus.

Video of Dion’s impromptu karaoke session was captured and posted online Sunday night.

INCREDIBLE MOMENT just now backstage at @BBMAs @celinedion stops to watch @cher perform and the press room joins in! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/8M93HGh4fb — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 22, 2017

Cher was at the Billboard Music Awards to accept the ceremony’s ICON award. During her acceptance speech on Sunday night, Cher explained how she had wanted to be a performer since age 4. “I want to thank my mom. When I was really young my mom said, ‘You’re not going to be the smartest, you’re not going to be the prettiest. You’re not going to be the most talented. But you’re going to be special,” Cher said in her speech. “And then when I met Sonny [Bono], he said the same thing. And there was really nothing about me that lead anyone [else] to believe that I was going to be special.”