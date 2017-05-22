Celine Dion celebrated the 20th anniversary of 'My Heart Will Go On' at the Billboard Music Awards

Titanic fans who never let go enjoyed a 20th-anniversary celebration for the ages on Sunday night at the Billboard Music Awards, as Celine Dion performed the Oscar-winning song “My Heart Will Go On” to mark the occasion.

Released in December 1997, Titanic became what was then the highest-grossing movie of all time. With the film turning 20 later this year, Billboard started the festivities early by having Dion perform her biggest hit, the film’s love theme, which spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard 200, won at the Oscars and Golden Globes, and nabbed Dion four Grammys as well.

The show-stopping performance during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards drew praise online from many fans — and launched a variety of GIFs, too. Dion performed her signature track in front of images from Titanic, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Watch fan-shot footage of Dion performing “My Heart Will Go On” below.