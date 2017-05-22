Ariana Grande speaks out after Manchester explosion: 'I am so so sorry'

Following the suspected terror attack at her Monday concert in the U.K. that resulted in at least 19 confirmed deaths and 50 others injured, Ariana Grande is reacting publicly for the first time.

“Broken,” she wrote on Twitter. “From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

A separate statement from her team, which her manager Scooter Braun shared on Twitter, read, “Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

At the conclusion of Grande’s Monday concert at Manchester Arena, police say there was a reported explosion outside the arena at approximately 10:30 p.m. local time. Authorities are currently investigating it as a “terrorist incident.”

Immediately after the first reports surfaced on social media, a label rep for the singer told EW, “Ariana is okay. We are further investigating what happened.”

Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, and Selena Gomez were among those to send their thoughts and prayers to those affected via social media.