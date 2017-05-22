Police: 19 dead, 50 injured in ‘terrorist incident’ at Ariana Grande concert in U.K.

UPDATE: At least 19 people are dead in what police suspect is “a terrorist incident” at Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande was performing on her Dangerous Woman Tour.
In the latest statement from the Greater Manchester Police, it was announced that there have been at least 19 confirmed deaths, as well as 50 others injured. “This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise,” reads the police statement.
The Twitter account for the venue also shared an update, revealing the incident took place “as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show” and was “outside the venue in a public space.”
EARLIER: Police are reporting “a number of confirmed fatalities” after a reported explosion at a U.K. concert venue where Ariana Grande performed Monday night.
“Ariana is okay,” a label rep for Grande said in a statement to EW. “We are further investigating what happened.”
The Greater Manchester Police first shared news of the reported incident at approximately 11 p.m. local time, before updating that emergency personnel were responding to the “serious incident” and urging people to stay away from the area. Then, at 11:45 p.m. local time, they released a statement announcing “a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured” after a reported explosion.
It’s unclear what happened, but on Twitter, concertgoers at Manchester Arena reported hearing “loud bangs” and posted video of people evacuating the arena. See their tweets below.
ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos