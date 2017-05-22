Police: 19 dead, 50 injured in ‘terrorist incident’ at Ariana Grande concert in U.K.

UPDATE: At least 19 people are dead in what police suspect is “a terrorist incident” at Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande was performing on her Dangerous Woman Tour.

In the latest statement from the Greater Manchester Police, it was announced that there have been at least 19 confirmed deaths, as well as 50 others injured. “This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise,” reads the police statement.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

The Twitter account for the venue also shared an update, revealing the incident took place “as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show” and was “outside the venue in a public space.”

EARLIER: Police are reporting “a number of confirmed fatalities” after a reported explosion at a U.K. concert venue where Ariana Grande performed Monday night.

“Ariana is okay,” a label rep for Grande said in a statement to EW. “We are further investigating what happened.”

The Greater Manchester Police first shared news of the reported incident at approximately 11 p.m. local time, before updating that emergency personnel were responding to the “serious incident” and urging people to stay away from the area. Then, at 11:45 p.m. local time, they released a statement announcing “a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured” after a reported explosion.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

It’s unclear what happened, but on Twitter, concertgoers at Manchester Arena reported hearing “loud bangs” and posted video of people evacuating the arena. See their tweets below.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

Chaos following explosions at Ariana Grande's #DangerousWomanTour at Manchester Arena. (Chris Pawley) pic.twitter.com/TEevqxbVcP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2017

Two loud bangs heard around Manchester arena. People running out of the arena. No idea what's going on pic.twitter.com/KaRzQckvEE — Alan Brennan (@alanbmufc92) May 22, 2017

A balloon popped and everyone thought it was a bomb or a gun shot pic.twitter.com/yUGyBQ9XkW — 🅕 ; TODAY (@sunsetsari) May 22, 2017