The music community is sending thoughts and prayers after a reported explosion at an Ariana Grande concert, which is being deemed a “terrorist incident,” resulted in 19 confirmed deaths and 50 others injured, according to police.

After responding to a “serious incident” at Manchester Arena, where the pop singer was performing on her Dangerous Woman Tour, the Greater Manchester Police released a statement announcing, “So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.”

A label rep for Grande told EW, “Ariana is okay. We are further investigating what happened.”

The news sent shockwaves around social media, with many, including high-profile names like Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, and Cher, sharing their love and support for those affected.

“Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators,” tweeted Demi Lovato. “My prayers are with you Manchester.”

See more reactions below.

