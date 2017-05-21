Katy Perry turns backpack kid into new left shark on SNL

Katy Perry’s rendition of “Swish Swish” on the season finale of Saturday Night Live got viewers talking about whether the track is a response to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” but the performance was notable for another reason too: a backpack-wearing dancer.

Midway through Perry’s performance of the song, the singer created a new “left shark” of sorts when she featured a young boy known as Russell Got Barzz on Instagram showing off some memorable dance moves.

But this isn’t the 15-year-old Georgia native’s first time in the spotlight: His dance moves went viral (and earned him 493,000 followers) after Rihanna posted one of his videos to celebrate her eight Grammy nominations last December.

And it seems like Russell might be the only one who can pull off those moves, as seen in a video the teen posted on his Instagram (below). Captioned “When your mom tries to look cool,” the clip sees Perry join in and try to imitate his dancing.

That wasn’t the only treat Perry was serving up viewers of the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-hosted episode of SNL. The singer was flanked by two groups of drag queens, one of which was Vivacious, a RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6 alum, during the “Swish Swish” performance.

