Billboard Music Awards 2017 winners: See the full list

More Life rapper Drake just got more awards to add to his pile of trophies: The Toronto native picked up 10 Billboard Music Awards ahead of the annual event’s Sunday night ceremony. He’s also in the running for four other categories — including Top Artist — that will be announced later this evening. If he nabs three of those additional awards, he’ll break the all-time record for most wins at a single BBMAs.

Other winners so far include Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, and Twenty One Pilots. Check out the full list, which we’ll update throughout the day, below. The BBMAs air live from Las Vegas Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Find out more about the event here.

Top Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Top Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Beyoncé (winner)

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots (winner)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Beyoncé

Drake (winner)

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake (winner)

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake (winner)

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots (winner)

Top Streaming Songs Artist

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake (winner)

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist

Justin Bieber

Beyoncé (winner)

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé (winner)

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé (winner)

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake (winner)

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

Drake (winner)

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney (winner)

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots (winner)

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour

Coldplay (winner)

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel (winner)

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers (winner)

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle (winner)

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin (winner)

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Drake, Views

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album

Hamilton: An American Musical (winner)

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade (winner)

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Rap Album

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake, Views (winner)

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Chris Stapleton, Traveller (winner)

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct (winner)

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Top Latin Album

J Balvin, Energía

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Los Dúo 2 (winner)

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Top Dance/Electronic Album

The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

Flume, Skin

Kygo, Cloud Nine

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough (winner)

Top Christian Album

Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be (winner)

Joey + Rory, Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains

Skillet, Unleashed

Top Gospel Album

Tamela Mann, One Way (winner)

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Travis Greene, The Hill

Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2

Top Hot 100 Song

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Selling Song

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” (winner)

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Radio Song

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia feat. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” (winner)

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” (winner)

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Desiigner, “Panda” (winner)

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Collaboration

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer” (winner)

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia feat. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Song

Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” (winner)

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration

Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” (winner)

PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Rap Song

Desiigner, “Panda” (winner)

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” (winner)

Top Country Song

Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, “Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting The World On Fire” (winner)

Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Rock Song

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign feat. X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens” (winner)

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”

Top Latin Song

Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer” (winner)

Shakira feat. Maluma, “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer” (winner)

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”

DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian Song

Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”

Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will” (winner)

Skillet, “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson feat. GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song

Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs feat. Kierra Sheard, “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”

Travis Greene, “Made A Way” (winner)

Hezekiah Walker, “Better”