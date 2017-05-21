Billboard Music Awards 2017 winners: See the full list

More Life rapper Drake just got more awards to add to his pile of trophies: The Toronto native picked up 10 Billboard Music Awards ahead of the annual event’s Sunday night ceremony. He’s also in the running for four other categories — including Top Artist — that will be announced later this evening. If he nabs three of those additional awards, he’ll break the all-time record for most wins at a single BBMAs.
Other winners so far include Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, and Twenty One Pilots. Check out the full list, which we’ll update throughout the day, below. The BBMAs air live from Las Vegas Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Find out more about the event here.
Top Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity
Luke Bryan
Nicki Minaj
The Chainsmokers
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots
Top Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Beyoncé (winner)
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Duo/Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots (winner)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Beyoncé
Drake (winner)
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist
The Chainsmokers
Drake (winner)
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
The Chainsmokers
Drake (winner)
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots (winner)
Top Streaming Songs Artist
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake (winner)
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist
Justin Bieber
Beyoncé (winner)
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist
Beyoncé (winner)
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour
Beyoncé (winner)
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist
J. Cole
Desiigner
Drake (winner)
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour
Drake (winner)
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney (winner)
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots (winner)
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour
Coldplay (winner)
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel (winner)
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers (winner)
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle (winner)
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & the Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin (winner)
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
Top Billboard 200 Album
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Drake, Views
Rihanna, Anti
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album
Hamilton: An American Musical (winner)
Moana
Purple Rain
Suicide Squad: The Album
Trolls
Top R&B Album
Beyoncé, Lemonade (winner)
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Frank Ocean, Blonde
Rihanna, Anti
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top Rap Album
J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only
Drake, Views (winner)
Kevin Gates, Isla
DJ Khaled, Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service
Top Country Album
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots
Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
Chris Stapleton, Traveller (winner)
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Top Rock Album
The Lumineers, Cleopatra
Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct (winner)
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
Top Latin Album
J Balvin, Energía
CNCO, Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel, Los Dúo 2 (winner)
Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo
Top Dance/Electronic Album
The Chainsmokers, Bouquet
The Chainsmokers, Collage
Flume, Skin
Kygo, Cloud Nine
Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough (winner)
Top Christian Album
Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing
Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be (winner)
Joey + Rory, Hymns
Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains
Skillet, Unleashed
Top Gospel Album
Tamela Mann, One Way (winner)
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Travis Greene, The Hill
Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live
Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2
Top Hot 100 Song
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Selling Song
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” (winner)
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Radio Song
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia feat. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” (winner)
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” (winner)
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Desiigner, “Panda” (winner)
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Collaboration
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer” (winner)
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia feat. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Song
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” (winner)
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Collaboration
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” (winner)
PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake, “Come And See Me”
Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Rap Song
Desiigner, “Panda” (winner)
Drake, “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Top Rap Collaboration
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” (winner)
Top Country Song
Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”
Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”
Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”
Little Big Town, “Better Man”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Top Country Collaboration
Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, “Different For Girls”
Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting The World On Fire” (winner)
Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”
Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”
Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”
Top Rock Song
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign feat. X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens” (winner)
Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”
Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”
X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”
Top Latin Song
Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”
Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”
Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer” (winner)
Shakira feat. Maluma, “Chantaje”
Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer” (winner)
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”
Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”
DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”
Top Christian Song
Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”
Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will” (winner)
Skillet, “Feel Invincible”
Ryan Stevenson feat. GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”
Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”
Top Gospel Song
Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”
Tasha Cobbs feat. Kierra Sheard, “Put A Praise On It”
Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”
Travis Greene, “Made A Way” (winner)
Hezekiah Walker, “Better”