Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks dazzle Los Angeles concert with 'Landslide' duet

The Troubadour welcomed the White Witch this weekend. Closing out his concert at the Los Angeles venue late Friday evening, Harry Styles introduced the legendary Stevie Nicks to the stage, where the pair mesmerized the crowd with a duet of the Fleetwood Mac classic “Landslide.”

Attendees captured video of the rare moment as Styles, tearing up on stage, bore his heart on his sleeve. “I am, uh, losing my s—, but in a cool way,” he told the audience before leading into the performance. The “Sign of the Times” singer at one point deferred the spotlight to Nicks as he sat in the audience to watch her address the gathered crowd.

They followed up their duet with two more on the songstress’ “Leather and Lace” and Styles’ “Two Ghosts.”

The One Directioner counts himself a major Nicks fans. He told Rolling Stone in an interview how he baked her a special carrot cake and “piped her name onto it. She loved it. Glad she liked carrot cake.”

“Yup, definitely the best night of my life,” Styles remarked during the concert.

